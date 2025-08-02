Behind the Scenes: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Was Mocked Early in His Career

Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently expressed some sincere opinions regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s initial period in Bollywood. He shared that many costars would refer to Shah Rukh as “hakla” when he wasn’t. It’s shocking now, to see how high SRK is now, but it highlights the difficult path and all the demotivation he had to overcome during this succesfull journey.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Reflects on 90s Music Era, Shah Rukh Khan Loyalty, Industry Backlash, and Hopes for a Future Reunion

Abhijeet mentioned that he decided to sing exclusively for Shah Rukh’s films in the 90s. That allegiance wasn’t favored by all. Several artists admonished him for relying on only one actor. Yet Abhijeet had confidence in their coordination and chemistry and thought the music they produced together was exceptional and is still remembered. In spite of the criticism, he never felt remorse for his decision.

Abhijeet also talked about this one time at an awards show in Dubai where you could really feel the tension in the air. Even with all that drama, he would love to relive those days and lite the chemsity again. They’ve gone their separate ways, but the connection they had through music still means a lot. Who knows, maybe they’ll work together again down the road.

The Harsh Reality of Fame: Shah Rukh Khan’s Early Struggles, Lost Connections, and the Untold Side of Bollywood Success

Stories like this really show how tough the film world can be, especially when you’re just starting out. Shah Rukh’s journey from being doubted at every step he takes to becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest names is honestly pretty inspiring. It also reminds you how important it is to have people in your corner when things get rough.

Hearing stuff like this makes you realize that being famous isn’t the best things always. You lose connections you once hoped to hold on forever. There a lot more that happens behind the door of fame.

