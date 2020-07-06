Akshay Kumar announced the filming would begin in August (post lockdown) for the upcoming action-thriller 'Bell Bottom.'

On Monday, Akshay Kumar revealed the filming for the next action-thriller ‘Bell Bottom’ would commence in August. The 52-year-old actor announced the news on Twitter and posted, “Gearing up to do what we do best! Getting back to work as #Bellbottom will go on the floors next month.” Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi will be joining the star cast, and Vaani Kapoor will play the role of female lead.

Lara Dutt Bhupathi tweeted, “Staying at par with the new ordinary. Can’t wait to join the team!” along with a poster featuring herself, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Jacky Bhagnani, and director Ranjit Tewari.

Female lead actress of the film, Vaani Kapoor also shared the same poster along and wrote “Looking forward for the better times. Eager to start the shoot next month”

Huma Qureshi shared the poster on Instagram and the caption read “Can’t wait to start shooting #BellBottom next month! Let’s get ready!”

As Bollywood gears to recover from Covid-19 caused lockdowns and losses due to a filming and production work stoppage, Bell Bottom will become the first Hindi film ever to begin shooting at an international location.

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

The film is expected to release on 2 April 2021 in theatres.

