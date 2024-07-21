Bella Hadid Gearing Up For Legal Showdown With Adidas As She Hires Lawyers Over Getting Dropped From New Campaign

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that Adidas had dropped her, Bella is still under contract with the company.

In case you missed it, Adidas had made Bella the face of a retro sneaker line referencing the 1972 Munich Olympics, where 11 Israeli athletes were taken hostage and killed by terrorists.

Adidas has since apologized stating that they did not intend to make any statements through connections to historical tragedies and announced that they are revising the campaign.

It appears Bella is communicating to her circle that she was unaware of the campaign’s implications when she signed on and is now holding Adidas accountable.

Adidas has, so far, not reacted to Bella Hadid’s latest move. We will keep you posted.