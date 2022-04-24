Social media is going crazy after watching Bella Hadid cute gesture to her sister Gigi Hadid. Gigi turned a year older on Saturday while Bella shared a nice birthday message for her older sister which made fans emotional.

Bella used her Instagram account to wish Gigi Hadid, her “best sister,” a happy 27th birthday. Bella said in the caption, “Thank you for being born so that I may be born.”

“Thank you for being the most amazing sister, mother, daughter, and human being I’ve ever known. Every day you teach me something new, and I can’t help but grin since I consider myself so fortunate to be your baby sister “she continued.

Bella wrote at the end of the note, “Please don’t be offended if you read this while I’m sitting next to you. I’m in love with you.”

Bella, 25, also shared a carousel of photos with Gigi, including some from when they were toddlers and others from their numerous modeling jobs together as adults, along with the special message.

Bella was photographed at the Balloon Saloon in New York City on the morning of Gigi’s birthday on Saturday, according to People magazine, where she picked out a number of balloons, including one fashioned like a hot dog, before carrying them to her sister’s apartment.