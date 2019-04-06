Rakshasudu has Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. With the first poster out, the movie has created enough buzz as some seem impressed while others not with the first look of the movie. The movie will hit the silver crenn in June this year

Upcoming movie Rakshasudu starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran has released its first look as actor Bellamkonda took to his Twitter to share the poster of the movie. Sharing the first look on his Twitter handle, the actor wrote, ‘Here comes the first look poster of Rakshasudu an interesting and unique psycho thriller on the way.’. Interestingly, the first look is out on Ugadi, which is an auspicious day in South India.

The poster looks very similar to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan-Tabu starrer Drishyam, though the plot is yet to be revealed and the audience will get an idea once the trailer is out. If one looks at the poster carefully it suggests something in line with horror, suspense and thriller, though the clear observation can come only after the trailer is released.

The movie is still being shot in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad. Currently, the makers are shooting an action-packed sequence with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas. Helmed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa and bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru, the film will hit the theatres in June 2019.

Talking about social media reactions not many seem too impressed with the poster. The movie has wrapped up in bits and pieces as the remaining is still being shot in Hyderabad.

So glad to announce that my next film is titled as #Rakshasudu, Excited to be coming up with this interesting Psycho Thriller. First Look will be out tomorrow at 11AM

Need all your love & support.😊@anupamahere @GhibranOfficial @AbhishekPicture #Havish pic.twitter.com/SAXAVzHM24 — Sai bellamkonda (@BSaiSreenivas) April 5, 2019

Rakshasudu is the Telugu remake of Tamil film Ratchasan which was directed by Mundasupatti Ram featuring Vishnu Vishal. Srinivas was last seen in Kavacham opposite Kajal Agarwal, which tanked at the Box Office.

