Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sikandar collected ₹30.06 crore on its first day, a respectable figure but not enough to place it among Khan's top five opening days.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest release, Sikandar, made a solid impact at the box office on its opening day. However, despite its grand release and massive screen count, the film fell short of industry expectations. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sikandar collected ₹30.06 crore on its first day, a respectable figure but not enough to place it among Khan’s top five opening days.

A Grand Release, But Below Expectations

Sikandar had the largest release for a Hindi film in India, hitting 5,500 screens with approximately 22,000+ shows per day. Given the post-pandemic trends for highly anticipated films, an opening in the range of ₹40 crore or more was expected. The stakes were even higher, considering the film’s Sunday release, a strategic move that mirrored Tiger 3‘s Diwali release in 2023.

Despite these factors, Sikandar’s opening fell short of expectations and lagged behind some of Salman Khan’s previous big openers. Below is a comparison of his top five opening day collections:

Salman Khan’s Top 5 Biggest Opening Days

  1. Tiger 3 (2023) – ₹43 crore (Diwali)
  2. Bharat (2019) – ₹42.30 crore (Eid)
  3. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) – ₹40.35 crore (Diwali)
  4. Sultan (2016) – ₹36.54 crore (Eid)
  5. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – ₹34.10 crore (Christmas)

Mass Appeal and Future Prospects

While Sikandar did not make it to the top five, it performed relatively well in the mass circuits. With Eid celebrations continuing, the film is expected to witness an uptick in collections on Monday. However, its long-term success will depend on audience reception and weekday trends.

The coming days will determine whether Sikandar can sustain momentum and emerge as a box office juggernaut or if it will face challenges in maintaining steady collections beyond the festive period.

Must Read: Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

