Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner's Daughter Comes Out As Transgender

In a heartfelt moment during a memorial service for Jennifer Garner’s father, Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s 15-year-old daughter, previously known as Seraphina Rose, bravely came out as transgender. Seraphina introduced themselves to the attendees at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia, under their new chosen name, Fin Affleck.

Sporting a black pantsuit and a freshly buzzed hairstyle, Fin confidently embraced their new identity, marking this occasion as their first public introduction with their new name. The memorial service, which took place on Saturday, April 6, was a poignant moment for the family as they honored Jennifer Garner’s father, William Jack Garner, who passed away at the age of 85.

During the service, which was streamed live on Facebook, Fin took the courageous step of stepping up to the church lectern to share their new name with those gathered. “Hello, my name is Fin Affleck,” they announced, affirming their identity in front of loved ones and attendees.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter comes out as TRANS during her grandfathers funeral. Seraphina Rose, 15, announced her new boys name ‘Fin’ whilst appearing with her head shaved at a memorial service for her grandfather over the weekend She told the memorial service,… pic.twitter.com/GGf5DNBSIX — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 9, 2024

The decision to publicly come out as transgender and adopt the name Fin is a significant milestone for the teenager. In February of this year, Fin was photographed with their new short-cropped hairstyle, indicating a personal transition that culminated in their introduction at the memorial service.

It’s important to note that while Ben Affleck is now married to Jennifer Lopez, the focus remains on the family’s support for Fin’s journey. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship history dates back to 2002, with a rekindling of their romance in 2021. After initially breaking up in 2004 due to intense media scrutiny, their love was rekindled, leading to their marriage in July of last year.

The public acknowledgment of Fin’s transition and the choice to share this moment during a family gathering speaks volumes about the support and love within the Affleck-Garner family. As Fin embraces their authentic self as Fin Affleck, they pave the way for a future filled with acceptance and understanding.