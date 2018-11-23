Former Biggboss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla and MTV VJ say it all by her latest Instagram photos. After being a controversy queen in Bigg Boss, the model has now become a social media personality and keeps on entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy photos on Instagram.

Benafsha Soonawalla photos: MTV VJ and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla is one of the hottest models in the Indian television industry. During her Bigg Boss 11 journey, the diva was known for her controversial statements while she was seen sharing good chemistry with the co-contestant Priyank Sharma on Salman Khan’s controversial show. After getting into so many controversies, both Priyank and Benafsha continued to give friendship goals to their fans even after the reality show got ended. Recently, the hottie took to her official Instagram handle to share her sizzling photos which has set the internet on social media. In just few hours, the photo has already garnered over 45,346 likes, which proves that the online sensation has a good fan following and still rules the heart of her fans.

In the picture, the Soonawalla is flaunting her figure well by wearing a blue and hot pink printed bikini. It seems that the hottie is also a gym enthusiast as her abs say it all. Her perfect curves and toned legs are the proof that the VJ is very particular about her looks and body. Her subtle makeup and expressions make her even sexier than before. The diva looks like a happy-go-lucky girl, who enjoys her life to the fullest. It’s not the first time that the hottie has uploaded a breathtaking photo in a bold avatar, the diva is spontaneous on Instagram and never misses a chance to entertain her fans by her sexy and sizzling pictures.

