If the reports are to be believed, the beautiful actress Benafsha Soonawalla is currently dating MTV Roadies contestant Varun Sood. Sources claimed that Benafsha Soonawalla and Varun Sood had an affair while they were competing in Roadies X4. Benafsha was known to be the most sensual contestant of Bigg Boss this season. Benafsha has also hosted MTV Campus Diaries. The actress finished her college from the prominent college Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Panjim.

Benafsha Soonawalla, who created a buzz and left her fans amazed at her special VJing skills, has now left the social media awestruck with her sizzling photo in a golden bikini. The ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Benafsha Soonawalla, shared her gorgeous photo through her Instagarm handle, while she was holidaying in Thailand. Benafsha has also been a part of reality show MTV show Roadies X4 in 2016 as a wild card contestant. While Benafsha was in the Bigg Boss 11’s house, she was known to be the most sensual contestant of Bigg Boss 11.

The gorgeous actress, Benafsha Soonawalla belongs from Goa. The actress finished her college from the prominent college Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Panjim, Goa. Benafsha is a graduate of Business Management which makes her both beauties with brains. With the in-born talent, Benafsha Soonawalla soon became the most popular model of her University. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant also joined college theatre, following her interest in acting and soon became a prolific artist. In order to pursue her acting and modelling career, Benafsha Soonawalla, moved to Mumbai where she later got the chance to be a part of Roadies.

After being successful on Roadies and impressing everyone with her style, Benafsha Soonawalla later got a chance to help MTV Campus Diaries. During her stay at the Bigg Boss 11 house, Soonawalla set the stage on fire after she performed a dance number on the grand premiere night of Bigg Boss 11. Earlier, there were reports of Benafsha’s so-called boyfriend Varun Sood joining her at the Bigg Boss house. However, the things didn’t go as planned for Sood, following which Benafsha entered the house alone. Benafsha Soonawalla, is a gorgeous actress who is often in the headlines for her sexy and bold photos hoots that she keeps sharing her Instagram handle.

Here are a few of the beautiful pictures from actress’ Insta handle.

