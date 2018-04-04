Model Benafsha Soonawalla, best known for her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, , is once again in the headlines after she walked the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion Week. Benafsha, who walked the ramp with a lot of confidence and her bubbly and chirpy attitude, got trolled by some internet users who probably disliked her since her stint in Bigg Boss 11.

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant and MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla, who is best known for her controversies on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, is once again in the headlines after she walked the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion Week. Benafsha, who walked the ramp with a lot of confidence and her bubbly and chirpy attitude, got trolled by some internet users who probably disliked her since her stint in Bigg Boss 11. They took to Twitter to troll the actress and said that she looked extremely funny and did not know how to do a ramp walk.

However, such reactions irked Hina Khan who was Benafsha’s co-contestant in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. Hina took to her Twitter account to take a dig on the haters. She quoted a tweet and said, “I want to see YOU walking the ramp once.. let’s see how good will your walk be.. what if it’s her debut..or what if she’s super excited.. why why calling names why spreading negativity.. why #disappointed it’s not always necessary to react the same way someone reacted.”

Benafsha also gave a befitting reply to trolls and wrote, “ And man you guys have got to get over the Bigg Boss hate. When y’all started hating I felt bad for myself. Now I feel bad for y’all. Right now I’m listening to “na tum Jaano na hum” and having pizza. Life’s good ya. Chill maaro. Power to y’all. Bye.” Hina and Benafsha shared a good bond in the show and seems like their friendship is still going strong!

I want to see YOU walking the ramp once.. let’s see how good will your walk be.. what if it’s her debut..or what if she’s super excited.. why why calling names why spreading negativity.. why #disappointed it’s not always necessary to react the same way someone reacted #peaceout https://t.co/xJJDKQFbbH — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 2, 2018

And man you guys have got to get over the Bigg Boss hate. When y’all started hating I felt bad for myself. Now I feel bad for y’all. Right now I’m listening to “na tum Jaano na hum” and having pizza. Life’s good ya. Chill maaro. Power to y’all. Bye. — Benafsha (@BenafshaSoona) April 2, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App