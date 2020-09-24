Gajendra Verma Ft. Jonita Gandhi - Ab Aaja Song: Gajendra Verma and Jonita Gandhi's song Ab Aaja is finally out. The video beautifully depicts the message that when love is real, it always finds its way and then stays forever.

Gajendra Verma Ft. Jonita Gandhi – Ab Aaja Song: Benchmark Entertainment released the most awaited song Ab Aaja sung by Gajendra Verma & Jonita Gandhi featuring Priyanka Khera in the music video as a lead opposite Gajendra in association with Virtual Planet Music.

Gajendra Verma seems to be in a zone of delivering back to back hits. His latest release ‘Ab Aaja’ is creating quite a stir amongst fans. The expressiveness and depth of this song has kept people hooked to it. The music of this song is very much appreciated and cherished by listeners. People are finding it soothing and dulcet.

The lyrics of ‘Ab Aaja’ written by Aseem Ahmed Abbasee is so gripping that it leaves listeners humming the song on loop. The video beautifully depicts the theme it is based on which says, When love is real it always finds its way and then forever it stays. The song is Directed by Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani has served as Creative Director for this project.

Till date, Benchmark Entertainment has been religiously keeping their fans engaged with content and tracks that have gone ahead to become a hit amongst fans. Fans are looking forward to witnessing more tracks by Benchmark Entertainment in the coming time.

