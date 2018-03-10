Bengali TV actress Moumita Saha was found dead on Saturday after her body was found hanging from the ceiling in her Kolkata residence. A suicide note was also recovered from her residence by the police that suggested that the 23-year-old was suffering from severe depression. Currently, the police is trying to ascertain if there was abetment of suicide by going through her mobile call records.

“No foul play is suspected prima facie and there has been no complaint so far. The body has been sent for a post mortem and a case of an unnatural death has been initiated,” he said. The police had further revealed, “The house owner informed us today after the door of the flat was not opened since last afternoon. We have gone through her social networking site where her last post appeared to be written out of depression. We are going through her mobile call list,” the police added.

Early reports suggest that Moumita had been trying to get into the film industry since a really long time but when she could not get any good opportunity, she went into severe depression. Currently, Kolkata police is also trying to ascertain if there was any abetment to suicide by going through her mobile call records. Not just NGOs but also Bollywood celebrities have now joined hands to spread awareness on mental health. Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh had posted a photo with placard on his Twitter handle that said, “It’s ok not to be ok but it’s not ok not seek help. Let’s #StampOutStigma against Mental Health.” Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone, who opened up about her struggle with Depression on national television, also actively works to spread awareness about mental health through her ‘The Live Laugh Love’ Foundation.

