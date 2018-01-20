Teriflix, a Bengaluru-based start-up that allows you to watch your favourite Netflix and Amazon Prime videos on 135 mm inch screen. It is basically a mini-theatre with a list of features to revolutionise your experience of watching your favourite videos. All you need to do is just book the theatre and log-in to your Netflix or Amazon Prime account to watch your favourite content using 100 Mbps Internet connection.

Bored with binge-watching your favourite Netflix and Amazon Prime videos on that same old 15mm inch of your laptop then this Bengaluru-based theatre has come out with a list of features to revolutionise your experience. A start-up called Teriflix has come up with the first mini-theatre for screening content from video streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. All you need to do is just book the theatre and log-in to your Netflix or Amazon Prime account to watch your favourite content using 100 Mbps Internet connection.

You can rent the theatre by paying Rs 1,299 an hour for up to 18 people in Girinagar located in the neighbourhood of Bengaluru. What’s better than to have a 135-inch screen with 7.2.4 Dolby Atmos sound system to make your experience memorable. With full HD projection, amplifiers, speaker systems and DLP projectors, the company will provide you with good picture and sound quality. Even the seating material and colour themes are chosen in a way to make you feel like home.

The startup was co-founded by brothers Prashanth and Praveen Udupa in 2017. On an average Teriflix screen three times a week and had 45 screenings so far. They also provide theatre to filmmakers to provide a theatre-like screening for their short and feature films. The team has also started planning on adding more such theatres across Bengaluru and other streaming media providers like Hotstar. Neither Teriflix allows pirated content into the theatre nor it lets customers’ content get pirated, the company said.