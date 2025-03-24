Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

The excitement around Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s much-awaited film Empuraan has reached new heights. In a rare move, Good Shepherd College in Bengaluru has announced a holiday on March 27 to allow students to watch the film on the big screen. The decision reflects the deep admiration of the college’s chairman for Mohanlal and is being celebrated by students and fans alike.

Special Screening for Students

Taking the celebration a step further, the college management has arranged a special early morning screening of Empuraan at Movietime Cinemas, YGR Mall, Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The show will start at 7 a.m., and students will be given free tickets.

Announcing the move on social media, the institution expressed its enthusiasm, stating:“When passion and fandom unite, history is made! Our beloved MD, a devoted fan of Lalettan, has orchestrated a special screening of Empuraan to honor the brilliance of Mohanlal and the visionary direction of Prithviraj Sukumaran. This is more than just a film—it’s a phenomenon!”

A Tradition of Film Fandom in South India

This isn’t the first time such a grand gesture has been made for a superstar’s film release. In 2023, the arrival of Rajinikanth’s Jailer saw multiple companies in Chennai and Bengaluru giving employees a day off to catch the premiere, with some even distributing free tickets.

Similarly, during the release of Kabali in 2016, Rajinikanth’s massive fan following led to several colleges in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka declaring a holiday. Anticipating that many students would skip classes anyway, institutions embraced the excitement by organizing special screenings and creating a festival-like atmosphere.

With Empuraan generating immense buzz, Good Shepherd College’s move further highlights how Malayalam cinema’s influence continues to grow, extending far beyond Kerala. As Mohanlal fans gear up for the big release, this unique gesture has only added to the excitement surrounding Empuraan.

