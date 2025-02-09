Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

A viral video shows the singer playing Shape of You before authorities abruptly disconnected his microphone.

International pop sensation Ed Sheeran was stopped mid-performance by Bengaluru police while busking on Church Street, despite reportedly obtaining prior permission for the act. The incident, which was captured on video, has since gone viral.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sheeran, who is currently in India as part of his record-breaking Mathematics Tour, was seen playing his guitar and singing his chart-topping hit Shape of You as an excited crowd gathered around. However, about a minute into the performance, local authorities intervened and disconnected the microphone, bringing the impromptu concert to an abrupt halt.

The 1.5-minute clip of the incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans expressing disappointment over the interruption. Many have questioned why the performance was stopped despite permission being granted beforehand.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here is the video:

International artist @edsheeran was stopped playing in #Bangalore at church street. Even though, he had the permission. Literally! The cops pulled the plug. Damn sad! #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/C0F9tdm26g — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 9, 2025

Sheeran performed at the NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday and is set to take the stage again on Sunday, making the IT capital the only Indian city to host back-to-back concerts as part of his global tour. He had previously added an extra show due to overwhelming demand for tickets.

A police officer pulled the plug when Ed Sheeran surprised everyone on Church Street😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cMIRoLC7Mk — Naai sekar (@snehaplsstop) February 9, 2025

The Thinking Out Loud singer has often expressed his love for India, stating in an earlier interview, “Every time I come back to India, it feels more and more exciting. Back in 2014, I had no idea how much people here liked my music. But now, it’s clear that India is one of my biggest markets.”

While the reason for the police intervention remains unclear, the viral video has only added to the buzz surrounding Sheeran’s India tour, with fans eagerly awaiting his next performance.

ALSO READ: Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run