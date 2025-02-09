Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

A viral video shows the singer playing Shape of You before authorities abruptly disconnected his microphone.

Ed Sheeran


International pop sensation Ed Sheeran was stopped mid-performance by Bengaluru police while busking on Church Street, despite reportedly obtaining prior permission for the act. The incident, which was captured on video, has since gone viral.

Sheeran, who is currently in India as part of his record-breaking Mathematics Tour, was seen playing his guitar and singing his chart-topping hit Shape of You as an excited crowd gathered around. However, about a minute into the performance, local authorities intervened and disconnected the microphone, bringing the impromptu concert to an abrupt halt.

The 1.5-minute clip of the incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans expressing disappointment over the interruption. Many have questioned why the performance was stopped despite permission being granted beforehand.

Here is the video:

Sheeran performed at the NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday and is set to take the stage again on Sunday, making the IT capital the only Indian city to host back-to-back concerts as part of his global tour. He had previously added an extra show due to overwhelming demand for tickets.

The Thinking Out Loud singer has often expressed his love for India, stating in an earlier interview, “Every time I come back to India, it feels more and more exciting. Back in 2014, I had no idea how much people here liked my music. But now, it’s clear that India is one of my biggest markets.”

While the reason for the police intervention remains unclear, the viral video has only added to the buzz surrounding Sheeran’s India tour, with fans eagerly awaiting his next performance.

ALSO READ: Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Filed under

bengaluru Ed Sheeran

