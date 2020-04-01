Bepanah Pyaar actor Pearl V Puri has expressed that he wishes to star in a romantic or thriller web series with Hina Khan. He said that Hina Khan is very beautiful and his good friend.

What can be better than two of the most popular and hottest television actors coming together for an exciting project. Pearl V Puri, who is currently ruling hearts with his performance and suave looks in Colors Tv show Bepanah Pyaar, recently expressed his desire to collaborate with none other than Hina Khan. In a recent conversation with a news portal, when Pearl was asked if he would like to collaborate with Hina for a web series, he responded in a yes.

Pearl V Puri said that Hina Khan is very beautiful and they both are good friends. He would love to do a thriller or love story. However, if the duo have to come for a project, it should be a really good one so that it can do justice to their profession. On being quipped which sort of character would you go for, Pearl said that some decisions are better left to the makers as they know better which character would suit whom.

During his time in quarantine, Pearl V Puri has been treating his fans with photos from his recent vacation, which are sure to either make you envious or make you go weak in the knees. On the other hand, Hina Khan has been making the most out of her time in quarantine by working out, exploring her hidden talents and doing household chores.

On the work front, Pearl V Puri started his journey in television with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat and rose to fame with Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar. Meanwhile, Hina Khan made her acting debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai followed by reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

