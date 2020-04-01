Bepanah Pyaar star Pearl V Puri while interacting with a media portal, compared his character Raghbir with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Read here

Bepanah Pyaar actor Pearl V Puri is no doubt among the finest stars of the Television industry. From flaunting his hunk side to teasing hs fans with her dapper looks, Pearl V Puri masters the talent of garnering attention with his talent. The allrounder has appeared in many shows among which Bepanah Pyaar serves as his favorite. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Pearl V Puri revealed details about his character Raghbir from Bepanah.

He revealed that because his character has aspects of a drunken man it somehow resembles Shahid Kapoor’s role in Kabir Singh. He added that initially, his fans couldn’t accept his role in the show as most of the time he was drunken. He added that Raghbir is the most diverse character and his chemistry with Ishita Dutta was also well praised.

On the work front, Pearl V Puri also garnered attention when he got paired with Surbhi Jyoti in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 3 in the role of Mahir. Post to which, Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa added to his popularity as he continued to prove his versatility in his every character.

Talking about Pearl V Puri’s career graph, the actor did his acting debut by appearing in Tv show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat in 2013. Post to which shows like Phir Bhi Na Maane, Nagarjuna also made him his fans favorite. Not just this, Pearl also appeared in a music video Peerh Meri with Anita Hassandani.

