Undoubtedly the on-screen Jodi of these two is a super-hit one as the romantic thriller is topping the TRP charts for a long time now. The fans of Bepannaah will soon be treated with another surprise. After the steamy hot kissing scene, the makers are going to leave the audience breathless with this Karwa Chauth episode.

In this special episode, the duo will be seen romancing on the iconic track Chaand Chupa Badal Main. Zoya (Jennifer) will be seen celebrating her first Karwa Chauth in the Hooda family. Until the episode goes on air, the fans can enjoy these viral photos leaked right from the sets of Bepannaah. Jennifer can be spotted donning a Benarasi saree while her on-screen husband is wearing a white kurta. Romancing on the tunes of iconic song Chaand Chupa Badal Main from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, they will give major couple goals to all. The unbeatable romance of the couple was also witnessed recently in a photo when they visited Indore for the promotions. This absolutely candid photo took the internet over and they become the hottest talk of the town!

