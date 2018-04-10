Aditya gets worried for Zoya. He goes to Arjun's room and asks him to drive him to someplace. Arjun suggests him that Zoya might be at the event venue due to work. They reach the venue and search for Zoya. Aditya remembers that he last saw Zoya on the terrace and rushes. They find the door locked and both of them break the lock. He is shocked to see Zoya lying down on the floor.

In the previous episode of Bepannah, Aditya notices Bella in a car outside of the wedding venue. Aditya asks himself to stop worrying about Bella. Later he realizes Bella is innocent, she has nothing to do with his fight with Zoya. Then Aditya reaches out to her explains, there is nothing perfect in the world. He tells her she might get a husband who can dance well with her but not one who can love her. He gets her into the event. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Bepannah.

9:00-06 PM: Wasim enters Noor’s room and he is extremely concerned for his daughter’s future. He tells his wide that they are not doing the right thing with Noor as they are punishing Noor for Zoya’s mistakes. After the event, Zoya is left along at the terrace and when she tries to go down, she realises that the door is shut from outside.

9:07-12 PM: Zoya gets very scared when she realises that she is stuck at the door of the terrace is closed. She begins to panic and screams for help. All the employees from the event leave as its very late. It starts to rain very heavily and Zoya is unable to find her phone. Noor runs away from the house as she does not want to get married. Zoya’s mother-in-law gets worried as she has not returned home. She calls Aditya and tells him that Zoya has not returned home.

9:13-15 PM: Aditya gets worried for Zoya. He goes to Arjun’s room and asks him to drive him to someplace. Arjun suggests him that Zoya might be at the event venue due to work. They reach the venue and search for Zoya. Aditya remembers that he last saw Zoya on the terrace and rushes. They find the door locked and both of them break the lock. He is shocked to see Zoya lying down on the floor. Aditya takes her to the hospital but tells Arjun not to inform Zoya that Aditya brought Zoya to the hospital.

9:17-30 PM: Zoya thanks Arjun for helping her and saving her life. She also thanks her mother-in-law for calling Aditya and caring for her. Stay tuned for more updates.

