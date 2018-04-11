Mahi hears a conversation of two police men – who dons catering boys avatar to keep eye on Zoya and Aditya. They discusses that Aditya and Zoya might be pretending like enemies to steal insurance money of their spouses. Mahi delights on hearing this as she found a way to trap Zoya. On seeing the beautiful arrangements, Zoya recollects her Haldi event memories: where none of her family attends the event. On the other side, Aditya, too, remembers his beautiful Haldi event with Pooja.

In the previous episode of Bepannah, Zoya thanks Arjun for helping her and saving her life. She also thanks her mother-in-law for calling Aditya and caring for her Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Bepannah.

9:00-06 PM: The episode starts with Aditya calling his brother Arjun to ask about Zoya’s health. Arjun tells him that Zoya is fine. He then asks Arjun that why is he pretending not to care about Zoya when in reality he actually cares about her. Zoya searches for her mobile – in which she saved Yash’s memories. She founds it under her pillow. Aditya starts searching for Pooja’s diary. At the same time, a delivery boy arrives at Arjun’s home to deliver some couriers for his father. He scans them and sends to her father. Then he glimpses at a courier cover over her father’s table – which resembles the same cover in which he sent Pooja’s diary from Mussoorie.

9:07-12 PM: Zoya reaches the event venue. Then her team members rush towards her to ask about her health condition. Then she enquires them about the Haldi event works. Surprisingly, she founds that Aditya was managing all the work of Haldi event. She baffles on hearing that. She thinks, there must be a deception lying under this change.

9:13-15 PM: Mahi hears a conversation of two police men – who dons catering boys avatar to keep eye on Zoya and Aditya. They discusses that Aditya and Zoya might be pretending like enemies to steal insurance money of their spouses. Mahi delights on hearing this as she found a way to trap Zoya. On seeing the beautiful arrangements, Zoya recollects her Haldi event memories: where none of her family attends the event. On the other side, Aditya, too, remembers his beautiful Haldi event with Pooja.

9:17-30 PM: Maahi has some big plans to spoil the wedding. She asks one of Zoya’s interns to tell Bella’s fiance that Bella is waiting for him in the room. Meanwhile, Zoya is extremely happy to see that everything is going so perfectly and that if the event becomes successful then she will be able to save Yash’s company.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App