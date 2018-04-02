Bepannah, 2 April 2018, full episode written update: Zoya is shocked to find out that Aditya is the real owner of her husband's company because Pooja had donated 5 crore rupees to Yash's company. He says that he owns her now and will take her revenge. Zoya breaks down but Mahi tries to manipulate her by keeping Yash's memory alive in her mind so that she can take the money of the insurance.

In the previous episode of Bepannah, Zoya is all set to start a new life as she plans to take charge of Yash’s company. She wants to revamp the company and bring it out of debt. However, she is unaware that Aditya is on a mission of his own, which involves Yash’s company too. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Bepannah.

9:00-06 PM: Zoya comes across Aditya in the elevator and he intimidates him. Meanwhile, Zoya’s mother argues with Wasim regarding his decision to marry off Noor. Mahi addresses the employees of the company and they start complaining about the money they have lost. Mahi tells Zoya that she can’t do anything.

9:07-12 PM: Zoya tries to give an emotional speech to the employees and longs for one last chance. At that very moment, Aditya comes in and says that he completely supports Zoya. Zoya is shocked. Aditya tells everyone that he will be the co-owner of this company henceforth.

9:13-15 PM: Arjun reaches Mussoorie in order to find out the truth that Harsh has been hiding. He collides with Noor on the way and she overhears that he is looking for the address of Siddiqui house. She misguides him thinking that he is the prospective groom.

9:17-25 PM: Zoya is shocked to find out that Aditya is the real owner of her husband’s company because Pooja had donated 5 crore rupees to Yash’s company. He says that he owns her now and will take her revenge. Zoya breaks down but Mahi tries to manipulate her by keeping Yash’s memory alive in her mind so that she can take the money of the insurance.

9:29-33 PM: Zoya tries to rationalize with Aditya by telling him that after all, it was his money that his wife had invested in the company, so why does he want to waste him. Aditya says that it is not about the money but about his trust which has been betrayed. So he wants to take revenge.

