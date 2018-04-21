Zoya calls Mithilesh and knows about the contract. Mahi comes and shows Aditya the picture and Aditya is shocked. Mahi keeps on blaming Aditya but he stays quite. Mahi tries to convey that Aditya has planned the murder, but Aditya is shocked to know that Pooja brought Yash on his birthday. Aditya also says that Mahi can also photoshop the pic to prove him guilty. Aditya is broken and leaves.

In the previous episode of Bepannah, Zoya goes to meet Ashish but someone comes and gives Ashish a packet of money. Ashish says that he won’t say anything. akshi finds Aditya at the orphanage. Aditya tries to leave, but the kids start asking him about Pooja. He gets all the flashbacks where Pooja is holding Yash’s hand.Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Bepannah.

9:00-06 PM: The episode starts with Zoya and Noor visitng the Dargah. Noor goes to eat food and she is about to get hit by Arjun’s car. Arjun tries to meet her but she goes away. Zoya is at the Dargah praying to god so that she can prove Yash’s innocence. Aditya was crossing the same dargah. A baba falls in front of him. Aditya helps him to get inside. Aditya helps him to get inside but fails to see Zoya. A baba gives Zoya a band to tie, she goes to tie it. Aditya leaves the place but the same baba asks why is he here. Aditya says that he has nothing left. The baba tries to motivate him. The band that Zoya tied gets stuck in Aditya’s hands and he goes and ties the same band.

9:07-12 PM: Zoya calls Mithilesh and knows about the contract. Mahi comes and shows Aditya the picture and Aditya is shocked. Mahi keeps on blaming Aditya but he stays quiet. Mahi tries to convey that Aditya has planned the murder, but Aditya is shocked to know that Pooja brought Yash on his birthday. Aditya also says that Mahi can also photoshop the pic to prove him guilty. Aditya is broken and leaves.

9:13-15 PM: Aditya remembers that three years before, Pooja introduced Yash to Aditya. He couldn’t take it anymore and blames Pooja for cheating on him. He imagines that maybe they have also spent alone time together in their bedroom. He decides never to celebrate his birthday again.

9:17-30 PM: Mithilesh declares that Bella gave them the contract of celebrating Aditya’s birthday which is already organised by Pooja. Mithilesh is confused whether to take the contract or not. Zoya remembers that she asked God for a way and she thinks that this is the way. Zoya plans to organise Aditya’s birthday the way Pooja has planned because then he would start believing that Pooja only loved him.

