Bepannah, 20 March 2018, full episode LIVE written update: Aditya tells Zoya that Pooja lied to him and said that she was going to an exhibition in Chennai, but in reality, she was cheating on him behind his back. He tells her in a fit of rage to face reality and accept the fact that her husband was an adulterer. Zoya slaps him!

In the first episode of Bepannah, Zoya and Aditya’s lives intertwine in the most tragic way possible when their respective partners die in a car crash. But this tragedy gives way to a shocking mystery when they see each other’s spouses holding each other’s hands. Aditya, especially, is shocked to see that his wife was cheating on him. Zoya is reluctant to believe this. Read on below to find out what happens in the second episode of this romantic thriller.

9:00-05 PM: The episode begins with Zoya trying to recover the ring that Yash had gifted her. She’s unable to find it. It starts raining. Aditya finds the ring in a puddle and gives it to her. There is stark silence between them. The police tell them to sit in the ambulance as they take the two bodies to the hospital.

9:06-10 PM: The police discuss that it might not be a simple case for them to solve because it might be an instance of infidelity. Midway to the hospital, Aditya decides to get out because he is furious with his wife for cheating on him. Zoya treads along and is shocked to find out that their intertwined hands can’t be separated easily because they died that way.

9:10-15 PM: Yash’s family is shaken to hear the news of the accident. Aditya and Zoya reach the morgue together. The doctor gives them a few personal belongings of their respective spouses. They look at those things and reminisce about the time they spent with their partners in an emotional scene.

9:16-20 PM: Aditya’s parents come to the hospital and try to offer him emotional support. As his mother opens his arms towards him, he walks past her to his wife’s mother to return her belongings. Aditya vents out his frustration in front of his parents regarding his wife’s illicit affair. He is more aggravated because apparently, his father was cheating on his mother too.

9:23-27 PM: Adi’s father tells his wife that no one in Mumbai should her about the affair. They should hide it. She says that it is a tradition in their family to hide affairs, hinting at her husband’s infidelity. Pooja’s mother is also distraught with what has happened because her daughter cheated on Aditya. The doctor hands over the report to them and informs that it was a ‘normal accident’.

9:28-30 PM: Zoya’s world is emotionally shaken and she is unable to believe that her husband cheated on her. She tries to justify her husband’s deed by blaming it in on a potentially abusive husband. Aditya overhears this and angrily tells her that his wife was his childhood best friend.

9:30-33 PM: Aditya tells Zoya that Pooja lied to him and said that she was going to an exhibition in Chennai, but in reality, she was cheating on him behind his back. He tells her in a fit of rage to face reality and accept the fact that her husband was an adulterer as well. Zoya slaps him!

