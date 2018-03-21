Bepannah, 21 March 2018, full episode LIVE written update: Aditya is distraught with the fact that Pooja cheated on him while dying and is reluctant to perform her final rites. Both Aditya and Zoya go to the church. Aditya's father looks for the diary in order to destroy all evidence. Zoya sits on the plane to go to Mumbai despite her fear. She holds his hand involuntarily.

In the previous episode of Bepannah, Aditya tells Zoya that Pooja lied to him and said that she was going to an exhibition in Chennai, but in reality, she was cheating on him behind his back. He tells her in a fit of rage to face reality and accept the fact that her husband was an adulterer. Zoya slaps him! Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

9:00-09 PM: Yash’s mother and sister blame Zoya for his death. They tell her that they will try to take the body away to Mumbai so that it is away from her. Zoya pleads with them but they abruptly brush her off. Her parents try to console her.

9:11-15 PM: Aditya is distraught with the fact that Pooja cheated on him while dying and is reluctant to perform her final rites. Zoya tries to ask Aditya if she can come to Mumbai with her. He is furious with all that has happened and walks over Yash’s spectacles in rage.

9:15-20 PM: Zoya’s father tells her to move on by thinking that it was all a bad dream. Zoya is unable to accept the truth and says that she is going to her house. Both Aditya and Zoya struggle with the loss of their partners while coming to the fact that they might have been cheating on them.

9:22-32 PM: It’s 12, both Aditya and Zoya try to celebrate the birthday and anniversary as they had promised to their respective spouses. Both Aditya and Zoya go to the church. Aditya’s father looks for the diary in order to destroy all evidence. Zoya sits on the plane to go to Mumbai despite her fear. She holds his hand involuntarily.

