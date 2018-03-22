Bepannah, 22 March 2018, full episode highlights: Aditya is annoyed with Zoya because she continues holding his hand on the plane. Later, Aditya leaves without putting Pooja's pyre on fire. He notices Zoya outside and taunts her for crying and makes derogatory remarks about her. He is angry with her for still waiting and tells her to develop some self-respect because no one wants her there. Aditya humiliates her further in front of Yash's family.

In the previous episode of Bepannah, Aditya is distraught with the fact that Pooja cheated on him while dying and is reluctant to perform her final rites. Both Aditya and Zoya go to the church. Aditya’s father looks for the diary in order to destroy all evidence. Zoya sits on the plane to go to Mumbai despite her fear of flights and heights. She holds his hand involuntarily as the plane takes off. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Bepannah.

9:00-04 PM: Aditya is annoyed with Zoya because she continues holding his hand. Aditya’s family wait for him to perform Pooja’s final rites. Aditya requests the cabin crew to change his seat because Zoya hurts him, but the air-hostess tells him that it will not be possible. Aditya relents and starts bickering with Zoya.

9:05-10 PM: Adity suggests that they got cheated on by their respective spouses, so they should start an affair of their own to get revenge. Zoya is disgusted by his insufferable attitude. He warns her to keep her hands to herself. Later, Aditya reaches Pooja’s funeral in a state of drunkenness. He recalls instances from the past but is still unable to come to terms with the fact that she was cheating on him.

9:11-17 PM: Aditya creates a fake fire alarm and uses to the metaphor of the fire to talk about how the flames of his wife’s illicit affair have destroyed him. Arjun tries to mediate the situation and Aditya’ s father tries to plead with the guests. Meanwhile, Zoya reaches Yash’s house for the funeral. Mahi stops her from going near him because she blames her for his death.

9:17-24 PM: Yash’s mother and Mahi don’t consider her his wife and tell her to go away. Mahi also snatches the mangalsutra from her. As they reach the graveyard, Aditya gets even more frustrated to see Pooja and Yash’s body lying next to each other. Zoya reaches the graveyard and Mahi closes the gates for her.

9:27-34 PM: Aditya leaves without putting Pooja’s pyre on fire. He notices Zoya outside and taunts her for crying and makes derogatory remarks about her. He is angry with her for still waiting and tells her to develop some self-respect because no one wants her there. Aditya humiliates her further in front of Yash’s family.

9:35-38 PM: Aditya’s father reprimands him for not putting Pooja’s pyre on fire. He tells him to grow above his ego. Aditya brings all of Pooja’s clothes outside burns them in a fit of rage.

