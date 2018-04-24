Zoya is sneakily trying to click a picture of Aditya as Pooja told her that she wanted pictures of him in different moods. She somehow clicks his pictures, but realises he is wearing same clothes in all of them. She asks an employee if there is a shop nearby and he tells her that yes there is. She brings coffee for Aditya and he asks her if she has added poison in them.

In the previous episode of Bepannah, Aditya remembers that three years before, Pooja introduced Yash to Aditya. He couldn’t take it anymore and blames Pooja for cheating on him. He imagines that maybe they have also spent alone time together in their bedroom. He decides never to celebrate his birthday again. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Bepannah.

9:00-06 PM: The episode begins with Zoya planning Aditya’s birthday party. She is very secretive about this as she plans to surprise him and doesnt want him to find out before hand. Mahi asks Noor about Zoya and she tells her that she doesn’t know about her as she just woke up. Mahi taunts Noor on her unemployment, but Noor doesn’t take that comment lying down and gives it back to her. Arjun is looking for Pooja’s diary and suddenly Sakshi, Pooja’s mothers comes and asks him why is heso tensed. Noor goes to the canteen to look for the book she left there yesterday. She sees Zoya over there planning Aditya’s birthday party. Noor takes her aside and tells her that this is a stupid idea, but Zoya tells her that nobody understands that she is doing this to prove that Pooja loves Aditya and there was nothing between her and Yash.

9:07-12 PM: Noor asks Zoya how will she do this in such a less time and given that how Aditya is always in a bad mood. She leaves from there and Noor tells herself that Zoya is getting obsessed with Aditya. Aditya is traveling somewhere when he sees Zoya smiling with her friends. He gets out of the car and tells her, on one hand, he is irritated, and she is having fun. She tells him that he should not suffer because of someone else’s wrongdoings. He realises this and enters his cabin and decides that he will not think about Pooja anymore. He goes out of his cabin and he sees that Zoya has spoilt her face with sketch pen marks.

9:13-15 PM: Zoya is sneakily trying to click a picture of Aditya as Pooja told her that she wanted pictures of him in different moods. She somehow clicks his pictures but realises he is wearing same clothes in all of them. She asks an employee if there is a shop nearby and he tells her that yes there is. She brings coffee for Aditya and he asks her if she has added poison in them. He swaps the cup and as she gives it to him, she drops it on him and he gets a bit irritated. she then brings a new shirt of him and he smells something suspicious again. As he changes, Zoya turns away. He changes and they both say that they love the white colour. There is some awkward moment between the two and she exits the cabin.

9:17-30 PM: Mahi meets Aditya and tells him to join hands with her, but he tells her that she is a mood killer. He adds that because of her brother, who came uninvited to his birthday, he hates his own birthday. Zoya and Aditya are both happy that they had a good day. On one hand, where Zoya is thankful to Pooja as because of her, she got to spend her day with lovely children and Aditya is smiling after such a long time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App