Bepannah, 23 March 2018, full episode highlights: Aditya passes the stress test and is ready to fly but he comes across Zoya again. He starts humiliating her for running away and not being able to face her in-laws. He calls her a coward for not being able to accept the truth about her spouse and move on like him. Zoya answers him back and says that he is only pretending to be strong and masking his true feelings. She tells him that she is at least strong enough to accept the fact that she loved her husband.

In the previous episode of Bepannah, Aditya is annoyed with Zoya because she continues holding his hand on the plane. Later, Aditya leaves without putting Pooja’s pyre on fire. He notices Zoya outside and taunts her for crying and makes derogatory remarks about her. He is angry with her for still waiting and tells her to develop some self-respect because no one wants her there. Aditya humiliates her further in front of Yash’s family. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode Bepannah.

9:00-06 PM: Zoya comes back to her in-laws, but they refuse to take her in. She falls asleep outside. In the morning, the lawyer comes and informs them that as per the Indian law, since Yash didn’t have a will his property and the company will directly go to Zoya. Mahi is furious to hear this.

9:06-09 PM: At the Hooda household, everyone is distraught at the breakfast table because of all that has happened. However, Aditya comes out and is ready to go to work. Arjun tells him that they will not let him that they will not let him fly the plane but Aditya acts as if nothing has happened to him.

9:10-18 PM: The lawyer informs all of them that Yash was on the verge of bankruptcy. Zoya is unable to believe this because Yash would always pamper her with gifts and jewellery. Mahi accuses her of being a bad wife who didn’t know anything at all about her husband. Zoya calls her mother and cries. Zoya’s father says that he is coming to take her. Meanwhile, Aditya has to go through a stress test.

9:20-25 PM: Mahi coerces Zoya to sign the property papers to her name because she is incapable of handling the business. Mr Siddiqui comes there in the meantime and stops Zoya from doing so. He lashes out at Mahi for behaving so rudely with his daughter in times of grief and only being obsessed with money. He tells her that their lawyer will talk to her henceforth. Mahi says that she is not afraid of anyone.

9:27-32 PM: In the meantime, Aditya passes the stress test and is ready to fly but he comes across Zoya again. He starts humiliating her for running away and not being able to face her in-laws. He calls her a coward for not being able to accept the truth about her spouse and move on like him. Zoya answers him back and says that he is only pretending to be strong and masking his true feelings. She tells him that she is at least strong enough to accept the fact that she loved her husband.

9:33-36 PM: Zoya boards the flight and looks for a sign because she is unable to decide what she should do. Meanwhile, Zoya’s words keep coming back to Aditya in the cockpit. He is unable to take off as he is overcome by stress and anger. As the flight doesn’t take off, Zoya gets the sign she was waiting for!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App