Bepannah, 26 March 2018, full episode highlights: Zoya comes across a drunk Aditya and tries to save him thinking that he is about to commit suicide. Aditya is annoyed with her and furiously tells her that he never wants to see her face again. At that very moment, Zoya saves him from getting hit by a car. Zoya tells him that maybe their destinies are intertwined, so they keep crossing paths again and again.

In the previous episode of Bepannah, Aditya passes the stress test and is ready to fly but he comes across Zoya again. He starts humiliating her for running away and not being able to face her in-laws. He calls her a coward for not being able to accept the truth about her spouse and move on like him. Zoya answers him back and says that he is only pretending to be strong and masking his true feelings. She tells him that she is at least strong enough to accept the fact that she loved her husband. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Bepannah.

9:00-04 PM: Zoya feels responsible for the company’s debt, so she decides to stay back in Mumbai and work to bring the company back to glory. Mr Siddiqui tells her to come to terms with reality. Zoya insists that she has to do it for Yash. When she seeks his blessings, he only wishes that she is able to accept the truth one day.

9:05-12 PM: Harsh mocks Anjana for not being able to do anything for her son. She answers him back and tells him that it is because of him that Aditya has lost all hope. Meanwhile, Zoya comes across a drunk Aditya and tries to save him thinking that he is about to commit suicide. Aditya is annoyed with her and furiously tells her that he never wants to see her face again. At that very moment, Zoya saves him from getting hit by a car. Zoya tells him that maybe their destinies are intertwined, so they keep crossing paths again and again.

9:13-24 PM: Anjana has a conversation with Sakshi and tells her that she has to take care of Aditya because he only listens to her. Zoya reaches the Arora’s house and laments about Yash’s death again as she recalls old memories. She hides when Mahi comes home and goes away. Meanwhile, Harsh strikes a deal with someone.

9:25-33 PM: Aditya comes back home and Arjun asks him why his phone was switched off. Aditya lies to them but gets to know that are aware of the truth. He thinks they are mocking him for his failure as a husband and a pilot and lashes out at them. Aditya drives rashly in a drunken state and is overcome by rage as he thinks about Yash and Pooja’s illicit affair. In an absent-minded state, he is about to hit someone on the road. That person turns out to be Zoya!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App