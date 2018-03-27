Bepannah, 27 March 2018, full episode highlights: Aditya comes back home and Sakshi insists that he has breakfast. Aditya softens and sits down to eat. He vents his frustration about Pooja and says that he wants to hurt her as well, but can't because she is dead. Sakshi hugs and tries to console him. Meanwhile, at Yash's office, Mahi comes to take Zoya back home. Zoya is confused by her sudden good behaviour towards her.

In the previous episode of Bepannah, Zoya comes across a drunk Aditya and tries to save him thinking that he is about to commit suicide. Aditya is annoyed with her and furiously tells her that he never wants to see her face again. At that very moment, Zoya saves him from getting hit by a car. Zoya tells him that maybe their destinies are intertwined, so they keep crossing paths again and again. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Bepannah.

9:00-04 PM: As Aditya is rash driving in a drunken state, he is about to hit a woman. The car screeches to a halt and Aditya comes out to find Zoya outside. Zoya is angry with Aditya for always trying to hurt her. She calls him heartless and says that she is glad they didn’t allow him to fly the plane in the morning. Aditya gets offended and tells her that she should never say anything about his work.

9:05-15 PM: Sakshi laments over Pooja’s death and Arjun consoles him. Zoya reaches Yash’s office and starts reminiscing about the time she gifted him a cactus. She had asked him to put the spare key under it. Seeing that he had actually done it makes her believe in her love even more. As she enters his office, she feels his presence more strongly. On the other hand, Aditya also thinks about the time he went camping with Pooja.

9:17-24 PM: Aditya comes back home and Sakshi insists that he has breakfast. Aditya softens and sits down to eat. He vents his frustration about Pooja and says that he wants to hurt her as well, but can’t because she is dead. Sakshi hugs and tries to console him. Meanwhile, at Yash’s office, Mahi comes to take Zoya back home. Zoya is confused by her sudden good behaviour towards her.

9:25-29 PM: Mahi reveals her real plan to Mrs Arora. Yash has left them nothing. Zoya is the nominee of their Mumbai house as well, so she tells her that they have to be nice to Zoya so that they can at least claim the insurance of the company after it shuts down. Mrs Arora says that Mahi shouldn’t do this. Mahi says that it is their only option. Meanwhile, in the interrogation, the police have a doubt on Aditya.

