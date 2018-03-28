Bepannah, 28 March 2018, full episode LIVE written update: Zoya runs out of the supermarket and cries again recalling about the time she spent with Yash. Meanwhile, Mrs Arora tells Mahi that she can't pretend to like Zoya because every time she sees her she remembers what she did with Yash. Mahi threatens her to come back to character and make sacrifices if she wants to secure her daughter's future.

In the Bepannah, Aditya comes back home and Sakshi insists that he has breakfast. Aditya softens and sits down to eat. He vents his frustration about Pooja and says that he wants to hurt her as well, but can’t because she is dead. Sakshi hugs and tries to console him. Meanwhile, at Yash’s office, Mahi comes to take Zoya back home. Zoya is confused by her sudden good behaviour towards her. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Bepannah.

9:00-09 PM: Anjana is worried about Aditya and has a word about him with Arjun. Mahi continues her ploy and welcomes Zoya to her house. She takes her to Yash’s room and tells her that she can leave there from now. She decides to play with her feelings by telling her false things about Aditya.

9:10-15 PM: Zoya goes shopping to the supermarket to buy ingredients for Yash’s favourite dish. She comes across Aditya again there. He mocks her and then they come across a picture of Pooja and Yash on the ‘100th Customer Board’. Zoya goes away from there, but Aditya breaks it in a fit of rage.

9:25-29 PM: Zoya runs out of the supermarket and cries again recalling about the time she spent with Yash. Meanwhile, Mrs Arora tells Mahi that she can’t pretend to like Zoya because every time she sees her she remembers what she did with Yash. Mahi threatens her to come back to character and make sacrifices if she wants to secure her daughter’s future.

