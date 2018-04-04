Bepannah, 4 April 2018, full episode written update: Aditya tells Zoya that she is too gullible for her own good. He gives her a lift in the cab that they are taking. Zoya thanks him for helping her but Aditya tells her that he saved her because only he wants to annoy her. Aditya gets very annoyed with the song that the cab driver plays because it used to be Pooja's favourite song.

In the previous episode of Bepannah, Aditya puts Zoya in a tight spot. Zoya and Mahi are startled to find Aditya bring in a client for the company. The pleasant surprise turns into a nightmare when Aditya gives Zoya a day for the preparations of the wedding and takes all the employees out for lunch. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode.

9:00-06 PM: Zoya tries to go home but gets lost in place which is filled with prostitutes. Some passers-by try to pick her up and take advantage of Zoya’s innocence. Zoya sits in the car with them. Aditya comes and puts up an act to save Zoya from them.

9:06-13 PM: Aditya tells Zoya that she is too gullible for her own good. He gives her a lift in the cab that they are taking. Zoya thanks him for helping her but Aditya tells her that he saved her because only he wants to annoy her. Aditya gets very annoyed with the song that the cab driver plays because it used to be Pooja’s favourite song.

9:15-20 PM: Zoya comes home drunk and creates a nuisance in front of his father. Harsh gets extremely angry and Anjana tries to handle him. Aditya behaves rudely with all of them. Zoya panics after coming back and Mahi pretends to care about her.

9:20-26 PM: In the meantime, a lawyer tries to remove the traces of the murder by finding the diary, as instructed by Harsh. But Arjun finds it before him. Zoya and Aditya both think about their respective spouses in flashback before going to sleep.

