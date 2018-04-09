Bepannah, 9 April 2018, full episode written update: Zoya notices that Ashish is about to leave the event so she quickly runs towards him but suddenly Aditya stops her and informs her that the celebrity couple she hired for dancing at Bella's wedding has not arrived at the airport.

In the previous episode of Bepannah, Zoya shares that she is worried about the work; Yash’s mother hasn’t accepted me till now and that Aditya is sitting on my head. Noor cannot understand why he bothers her so much. Zoya reasons that there must be some reason behind her taking his name again and again. She suddenly notices Ashish in the party. I might get my answers now. Read on below to find out what happens in tonight’s episode of Bepannah.

9:00-06 PM: Zoya tries to talk to Ashish in order to ask him about Yash but unfortunately as soon as she approaches Yash, her interns stop her to talk about the issues and problems which have come up in the middle of the event. After some time, Bella stops her midway to ask about how she is looking. In the middle of everything, Zoya is unable to speak to Ashish.

9:07-12 PM: Zoya notices that Ashish is about to leave the event so she quickly runs towards him but suddenly Aditya stops her and informs her that the celebrity couple she hired for dancing at Bella’s wedding has not arrived at the airport.

9:13-15 PM: Ashish asks Bella’s father about the one who organised his daughter’s marriage. Soon after he learns that it is Zosh company which has organised the event and as soon as he hears Zoya’s name, he runs away from the event. Bella’s father later threatens Zoya that he will sue her company as Bella has run away.

9:17-30 PM: Aditya gets happy after seeing that Zosh company will get sued. He sees Bella running towards her car and also notices that she is extremely upset and is crying. Stay tuned for more updates.

