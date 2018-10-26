The romantic thriller series Bepannah is feeding its audience with all kinds of drama. The drastic twist and turns might be a strategy to gain back the TRP but this steamy kissing scene of Zoya and Aditya is already surfacing on the internet creating a big buzz. Watch video

The dramatical show Bepannaah has all kinds of spice and sweetness for the taste of Indian audience. With all the twist and turns, the show is successfully keeping its audience hooked. The colours TV show has been hogging headlines for its happening scenes and attracting a massive fanbase because of its unique storyline. Now, the series will take a different angle and Zoya (Jennifer Winget) and Aditya (Harshad Chopda) will be shown taking their relationship to another level.

No doubt, the series is a complete package of thrill and romance but now, this kissing scene has brought a different level of craziness for the show. The audience are going gaga over the promo shared by the stars on their timelines and are waiting eagerly for it to be telecasted.

Zoya and Aditya’s romantic moments will eventually lead to a sizzling kiss in the scene. The glimpse of it is already surfacing on the internet and even a photo from the same is going viral. Harshad, who is playing the role of Aditya in the show took to his official Instagram account to share this video. Captioning it with an Italian famous quote, he wrote Quando l’amore è reale, trova la sua strada which means when love is real, it finds its way.

Until now, you must have understood the indication he is giving towards the change in storyline. This twist will be spiced up with their sizzling chemistry. Even Jennifer shared a glimpse on her official account with a similar caption. Seems the makers are putting in all the efforts to rebuild the strategy to gain TRPs. Earlier too, the show bagged a place in the list of top three shows but then it went a little down. Hope this works!

