Beparwah: Ahaan Panday, Sharvari Turn Up The Heat In Ali Abbas Zafar’s New Film, Release Date Out

Beparwah: Yash Raj Films has announced the title of its upcoming romantic action drama starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. Titled Beparwah, the film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 26, 2027.

The announcement brings together Ahaan Panday, who made his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, and Sharvari, who has appeared in films such as Munjya and Vedaa. The project also marks a collaboration between the two actors in a romantic action drama helmed by Zafar, known for films including Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Beparwah First Look Hints At A Mix Of Romance And Action

The title was unveiled alongside a teaser poster featuring Ahaan and Sharvari standing close to each other, with Ahaan holding a gun and Sharvari carrying a guitar. The visual, along with the tagline “Fearless in love”, hints at the film’s blend of romance and action. However, the makers have not yet revealed the detailed storyline or the characters played by the lead actors.

The film marks the first time Ahaan and Sharvari will share screen space. Ahaan gained wider recognition following his debut in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, while Sharvari has appeared in projects including Munjya and Vedaa.

Ali Abbas Zafar Returns To Yash Raj Films

Beparwah also marks Ali Abbas Zafar’s return to Yash Raj Films. The filmmaker has previously collaborated with the production house on films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. His latest project brings him together with producer Aditya Chopra for another big-screen release.

With the title and release date now confirmed, further details about the film’s plot and supporting cast are awaited. Beparwah is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 26, 2027.