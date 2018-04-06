Bollywood actress Preity Zinta arrived in Jodhpur to pay a visit to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and has been sentenced to five years in jail by the Jodhpur Court. The actor is currently at the Jodhpur Central Jail. Salman Khan and Preity Zinta happen to be very old friends in the industry and have stood by each other through the thick and thin

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is going through legal trouble as the actor on Thursday was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and has been sentenced to five years in jail by the Jodhpur Court. The actor is currently at the Jodhpur Central Jail where his former co-star and friend Preity Zinta arrived to visit the convicted actor. The bail plea of Salman Khan’s conviction was heard by the Sessions court on Friday but has now been reserved for Saturday. Amid the entire trouble, it was Preity who rushed to Jodhpur to visit Salman in the jail and to be with Salman’s sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta happen to be very old friends in the industry and have stood by each other through the thick and thin. They have worked together in films like Heroes, Jaan-E-Mann, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, among many others and share a very strong bond. There were speculations that Salman has helped Preity financially during her bad times and downfall of her career. All Salman Khan fans and many Bollywood celebrities are praying for Salman Khan’s bail plea to be accepted so that the actor does not have to face such harsh punishment for five long years.

However, the surprising part is that amid the entire controversy, Salman Khan’s close friends from the industry were not seen in Jodhpur during his verdict and conviction and also did not pay him a visit. From Sanjay Dutt to Aamir Khan, none of the actors have visited Salman as he is serving his sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail.

