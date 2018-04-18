It’s a boxing series so you will see a completely different Priyank. It’s a youth based show, that revolves around school-going kids. You’ll see a younger version of me, for which I am in the process of losing weight. I play a boxer in the series and the boxing training has already started, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma was quoted saying to a Media company. Punch Beat will the web series which will be telecasted on Ekta Kapoor's digital platform Alt Balaji.

Bigg Boss star Priyank Sharma is finally joining hands with his best friend and co-contestant Vikas Gupta for a web series. The series will be telecasted on Ekta Kapoor’s digital platform Alt Balaji. Having kathak, boxing and music as a backdrop, the series titled as Punch Beat is based on a boarding school drama. The Indian television producer few weeks ago made an official announcement regarding the series and ever since then the fans of Sharma are waiting for it to go on floors.

According to Vikas Gupta, Ekta Kapoor is Priyank Sharma’s rakhi sister. Priyank was quoted talking about the show to a Media company, “It’s a boxing series so you will see a completely different Priyank. It’s a youth based show, that revolves around school-going kids. You’ll see a younger version of me, for which I am in the process of losing weight. I play a boxer in the series and the boxing training has already started.” Punch will be the second project of Alt Balaji.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma was seen creating all the right buzz in Badshah and Aastha Gill’s new single ‘Buzz’. With Aastha’s magical voice, Badshah’s catchy rap and Priyank’s hot body and spectacular dance moves, Buzz had garnered more than 11 million views in just one day. In the video, Priyank’s six-pack abs and his crackling chemistry with Aastha is too hard to ignore. After his stint in Bigg Boss, Priyank’s debut in a music video is doing wonders for the reality tv star.

