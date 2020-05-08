Betaal trailer: After taking the audience on a spy-thriller ride in Bard of Blood, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain his fans with a horror-thriller series Betaal. Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the web series features Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Vineet Kumar, Jatin Goswami, Syna Anand, and Jitendra Joshi. The zombie drama narrates the story of a village that is attacked by some outsiders.

In order to protect the villagers, a team of military is sent to rescue the villagers and to find out the mystery behind Betaal mountain. After astonishing the fans with the first look, recently, the actor shared the trailer of the highly anticipated web series which showcases that the villagers are actually attacked by zombie-like creatures. Betaal has been created by Patrick Graham, written by Suhani Kanwar, and is helmed by Nikhil Mahajan.

In an interview, Graham said that after Ghoul, he wanted to do a different kind of horror series which is rich in action and drama. He added that the concept of a cursed mountain with spirit is adapted from India mythology and the zombie redcoats were from fiction shows. He added that though Netflix has a bundle of horror series but Betaal has enough shocks, suspense, and horror which will keep the audience hooked.

He also added that he hopes that the audience gets entertained from some blood, drama, emotions, guts, and some scare screens which can give them a perfect binge-session at home. Betaal is scheduled to release on May 24.

