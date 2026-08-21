Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Movie Review: Nivin Pauly Returns To Familiar Territory, But Is The Old Rom-Com Charm Back?

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Movie Review: There is a version of Nivin Pauly that hasn’t been seen by the Malayalam movie-watching audience – the smooth performer who does not require any dramatic entry or action scenes to make an impression on the screen. With awkward romances, humor, and lots of emotional confusion, some of the best performances by Nivin Pauly have come out.

Director Girish AD knows how to use that quality in his Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. By casting Nivin Pauly along with Mamitha Baiju, Girish AD has made another romance film following Premalu with characters from common folk and situations that anyone can relate to. It is indeed a funny and warm romantic comedy that manages to succeed mostly because of its performances and light world despite being a familiar tale.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Movie Review: What Is The Story About?

Ashley (Mamitha Baiju) visits her native home in Kerala from overseas thinking that the visit would be an ordinary one. But the wedding which is happening at the adjacent house reminds her of her first love Justin (Nivin Pauly).

The celebration process slowly reminds Ashley of emotions which she was thinking that they are long forgotten ones. It is the tale of first love and missed opportunity, of second chances and relationships which could be worth it. Official synopsis too is centered around Ashley visiting her native home, Justin and second chances for the romance. However, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a slow 2 hour 37-minute affair.

Is The Old Nivin Pauly Charm Really Back?

This is where the movie excels. Justin gives Nivin space to revisit a place that suits him perfectly. There is humour, vulnerability, and the awkward yet romantic vibe without it seeming to be an overt attempt by the actor to remake one of his classic romantic hits.

Rather than overplaying the romance angle, Nivin brings stability to the character of Justin. Thankfully, the filmmaking sensibilities of Girish AD is dialogue-based, full of awkward and funny moments born out of situations. The movie is described prior to its release as a “role tailor-made” for Nivin, and it is not hard to see why.

Meanwhile, Mamitha Baiju provides a different kind of energy for Ashley. After having worked with Girish AD previously in Premalu and made a hit of the romantic comedy, she seems to be quite comfortable with the filmmaker’s distinct brand of romantic comedy. The pairing between Mamitha Baiju and Nivin has been a topic of discussion simply on account of their starkly varying ages. More importantly, how much can you buy into Ashley and Justin when the laughter dies down? For the most part, you can.

Girish AD Stays Inside His Comfort Zone

If there’s any weakness to be found in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, then it is also lurking within its greatest strength. Girish understands this place thoroughly. Family drama, growing pains, romantic entanglements, colourful characters and humour from real-life situations have been mainstays in his movies.

But sometimes familiarity can lead to a lack of freshness. Sometimes the plot structure of the first love/second chance storyline does not lend itself to narrative surprise following Premalu. It feels like the film is at ease with itself and content to just hang out with the characters rather than move the plot along, causing the movie’s length to become more of an issue.

Supporting characters in the movie include Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Sangeeth Prathap and Shyam Mohan. Vishnu Vijay provides the soundtrack for the film, whereas the cinematography and editing were provided by Ajmal Sabu and Akash Joseph Varghese respectively.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Movie Review: Verdict

The Bethlehem Kudumba Unit does not attempt to revolutionize the Malayalam rom-com film, and possibly it does not even aim to do so. Rather, its joys are in more straightforward things like a festive Kerala environment, a chaotic family, the reappearance of an old love affair and two actors who are able to make simple moments interesting. In the case of Nivin Pauly’s fans especially, the joy in watching the actor come back to a film format which once made him one of the most popular romantic leads in Malayalam films lies elsewhere.

Rating: 3/5

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