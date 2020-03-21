Beyhadh 2 actor: Jennifer Winget in her recent tweet shares a heartfelt note for Bepannaah fans and wrote: never though the show will ever go off air! Thank you for pouring so much love. Talking about Jennifer's current project she is featured in Beyhadh 2

Beyhadh 2: One of the highest TRP gaining show, Bepannaah starring Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda’s show just cloaked 2 years today. So, for all the fans Winget wrote a heartfelt note for those fans who consistently poured love for the show.

In a recent tweet, she wrote: Constant love and support from Bepannaah fans is overwhelming. Whole cast and crew never though the show will ever go off air!Cheers to the memories and to the Bepannaah love continuing to come in stronger than ever. Indeed the show was romantic mystery drama television series which made it intriguing.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is gaining a love for her running serial Beyhadh 2 which is also a romantic thriller drama. In the show, Jennifer is playing Maya’s character show who seeks revenge from MJ’s family. The show took a year leap where Vikaram makes the entry and change the course of Maya’s game, he claims to be her husband and was betrayed by her.

Beyhadh 2:



In the serial Rudra and Maya are seen separated from each other, while, Vikram gets possessive for her and keeps her out of the world. Meanwhile, Rudra and Maya come face to face, but she only caught a glimpse of him and tries to recall each moment. Earlier rumours were cornering around that the show might go off air and will stream only on digital space. Jennifer Winget as Maya Jaisingh, Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy, Mritunjaya “MJ” Roy (Ashish Chaudhary) are in lead roles.

