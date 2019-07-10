Beyhadh 2: Confirmed! after Bepannaah, Jennifer Winget to star in Beyhadh season 2. Beyhadh season 1 which went off air in 2017 was one of the TRP ruling shows. However, if Kushal Tandon will be part of season 2 is not confirmed.

Beyhadh 2: Among many television stars, Jennifer Winget is one who has managed to win the hearts of the viewers with shows like Bepannaah, Beyhadh and many more. The gorgeous star Jennifer Winget recently in an interview confirmed that Beyhadh 2 is finally in making and will go on air by the end of this year! Following the trend, Jennifer Winget too has followed the trend and made her digital debut with Alt Balaji web series.

Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon, and Aneri Vajani’s show Beyhadh went on air in October 2016 and became hugely popular among daily households. Bringing new faces and a new storyline, Beyhadh brought a refined change to the Indian television. Jennifer Winget who played the role of an antagonist totally nailed the role and even won hearts of many.

Ever since the show went off the air, fans have been desperately waiting for the second season to come and here we are with the news of the season 2 of Beyhadh finally in making! In an interview with a leading daily producer of Beyhadh revealed that the second season is happening and the cast is finalized. Conversations are going on and as of now, nothing is finalized. The storyline, however, has been formed. When asked about the storyline he said Beyhadh is always about obsession.

If reports go by, Jennifer Winget is a part of Beyhadh but there is no confirmation if Kushal will be. The last time when Kushal was asked about being a part of the second season, he denied such rumors.

Check out some of the videos from the first season here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App