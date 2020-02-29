Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang show Beyhadh 2 has taken a new turn as Antara is Maya's new target. In her earlier masterstroke, she chucked out Diya and send her to Mental asylum

Beyhadh 2: The romantic thriller drama featuring Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang will now only be telecasted digitally, the show took a new turn, as Maya got her new target, Antara. In the latest episode, many revelations came in like Diya faked her pregnancy, and Maya plotted against her and send her to a mental asylum and now she will remain in it.

One after another Maya’s masterstroke, MJ got shaken a bit as he had no clue related to it, however, her new target will be Antara as with MJ she also planned evil game against Maya. In the upcoming episode, Antara and Maya can be seen getting into heated arguments where Antara warned Maya to stay out of it, while, Maya challenged her that she will soon be thrown out of the house.

Talking about the show, each and every episode brings a new twist to the show, as Maya held MJ’s neck after he tried to hurt her husband Rudra. No doubt the show is intriguing and fast-paced. Currently, Jennifer Widget is two characters at one time where she is scared from MJ and on the other hand, she looks bold and fearless who seeks revenge from him.

“Please forgive my hands when they can't stop finding you.” ― T.K. Gregson I've always been a sucker for such details. She went from being unable to bear her hand accidentally grazing his to needing to clutch on to him for comfort & to express her love.#Beyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/nRt6jYiFbh — ; (@bepannaahfeels) February 28, 2020

