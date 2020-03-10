Beyhadh 2 Holi special: In the upcoming episode, Indian viewers will watch a high drama in Beyhadh 2 serial, as MJ, Ananya, and Aditya gang up against Maya. Meanwhile, Antara seeks an apology from Maya.

Beyhadh 2 Holi special: India’s most loved show, Beyhadh 2 is high on drama, as Maya plan backfires. In the upcoming episode, MJ can be seen trying all the ways to trap Maya to chuck her out from Rudra’s life. Here’s the twist, Aditya and Ananya join in MJ’s conspiracy and get Rudra on his side.

Amidst, Antara seeks an apology from Maya, however, it’s not confirmed, whether its a part of MJ’s master plan or in actual she is repenting on her wrongdoings. However, it seems like Maya is in no mood to forgive Antara, and smash a cake on her face, immediately MJ cancels the plan to call Rudra, as they understood that this time it’s not easy to fool Maya as she will change the game. It will be interesting to see Maya’s next move against MJ.

Talking about the plot, its intriguing and fast-paced, as in season 2 Maya is seen bold yet fearless avatar. In earlier season she played the role of a decent girl, who was betrayed by MJ. In season 2 she is all set to seek revenge from MJ, for that she has set no boundaries. Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary, and Shivin Narang are in lead roles.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview 10th March 2020: Another trouble awaits Naira as Jhaveri pushes her in a ditch

Beyhadh 2 Holi special:

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke preview 10th March 2020: Holi Special! Mishti, Kuhu insults Meenakshi after drinking Bhaag

Beyhadh 2 Holi special:



Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh shares her favourite Holi memories, says almost missed flight after drinking too much bhaang

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App