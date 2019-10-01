Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget recently shared the first promo of her TV serial Beyhadh 2 on Sony TV live stream and it has got a positive response from fans. Watch the first promo here.

Beyhadh 2: The first promo of much-awaited TV serial Beyhadh 2 featuring Jennifer Winget as Maya Mehrotra was out today and it is creating a lot of buzz on social media. The lead actor of the show Jennifer herself unveiled the new trailer today on Sony TV and talked about her character and the new season which will be different from the first one. The promo has got a positive response from fans and they are looking forward to watching the new season.

In the live stram, Jennifer revealed the names of male lead actors who will be seen in the new season. Ashish Chowdhary and Shivin Narang will be seen playing the male leads and the show will replace Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The actor also talked about her role in Beyhadh 2, she said the new Maya is not looking for love or attention in this season but has hatred on her mimd and will focus on taking revenge. People are aware of Maya’s character and they have an idea of how far she can go to take revenge, she added.

Talking about the promo, as mentioned earlier the promo gives an idea of new vengeful and lethal Maya. Jennifer can be seen sitting on the floor next to her bed holdling a clock. She looks as stunning as ever wearing a black night dress. Maya has revenge in her mind as well as in her eyes and this time she’ll prove herself as to what extent she can go to take revenge. Watch the new promo here:

Dill Mill Gayye actor Jennifer also shared how this character has become a life changing experince as the things mkaers ask her to do in the serial she’ll not be doing ideally. It should be noted that sesaon 2 will have a new story and her fans will see a new Maya every year. On the work front, Jennifer has been a part of many big TV serials including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kahin To Hoga, Dill Mill Gayye among others. She was last seen as Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannaah and now Jennifer is back with a bang in Beyhadh 2.

