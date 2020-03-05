Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget has clarified in her latest tweet that she is in no mood to quit Sony Tv's show Beyhadh 2. She also revealed that she had to beg the channel not to move the show on digital.

Despite essaying a grey role in Beyhadh followed by Beyhadh 2, Jennifer Winget, who plays Maya in the show, has emerged as one of the most loved personalities of Indian Television. Be it her anger, madness or love, viewers have accepted Maaya and the show whole-heartedly, which makes it grab one of the top spots in TRP charts time and again.

This is the reason that when speculations of Beyhadh 2, moving to Digital and Jeniffer Winget quitting the show grabbed headlines, fans expressed utter shock and remorse. Reacting to all these speculations, Jennifer Winget has now issued a statement on Twitter calling it a product of fact-less journalism.

Clarifying that she is not quitting Beyhadh, Jeniffer Winget said that she is sticking to her original plan in honour of her initial commitment. Although she pleaded the channel to not move the show to its Digital platform Sony LIV, there was no mention of pay hike or quitting the show. After Jennifer’s statement, her fans and followers commented on the post that they respect her decision and are proud of her.

Aired on Sony Tv, Beyhadh 2 is an Indian romantic drama thriller series that revolves around its central characters Maya, Rudra and MJ essayed by Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary respectively. Prior to Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget garnered praises for performances in shows like Code M, Bepannaah, Saraswatichandra and Dill Mill Gayee among many others.

