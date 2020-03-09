Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang recently celebrated the festival of Holi on the sets with her costars Ashish Chowdhary, Paras Madaan, Melanie Nazareth and Hasan Zaidi. Take a look at the pictures–

Beyhadh: Finally, that part of the year has arrived when the Television stars are all set to enjoy the festival of colors. From dancing on tunes to celebrating the occasion by doing parties, the Tv actors seems much excited for the festival and are digging out their own ways of celebrating and shooting for the shows. Recently, Television’s most adorable couple Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang also celebrated the occasion on the sets with their costars.

Dressed in white suits and full power energy, all the actors posed together having a gala time on the sets. In the pictures, while Jennifer was seen getting ready for her pre-Holi shoot, with Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhary, other costars Paaras Madaan, Hasan Zaidi, Kangan Nagia and Melanie Nazarath were also snapped on the sets.

This will not be wrong to say that Jennifer Winget is among the finest stars of the Television industry. From her acting prowess to her adorable smile and her breathtaking on-screen look, the hottie misses no chance of slaying in her fashion game and sets the screens on fire with her talent.

From a long time, Beyhadh 2 is also making headlines for going off-air due to its low ratings and will continue to stream on digital platforms.

