Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2 premiered on December 2, 2019, and is all set to go off-air from Television. Read the entire details about Beyhadh 2 here–

Beyhadh 2: This will not be wrong to say that Jennifer Winget is among the most talented stars on Television screens. Whether it is her acting or her glamorous avatar, the hottie misses no chance of impressing her fans. After conquering the hearts with her bold look as Maya in Beyhadh, the hottie is back with its second season Beyhadh 2 with costar Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy.

As per the recent reports, Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang starrer is all set to go off-air from the Television screens. Moreover, there are also reports that the show will continue to entertain the fans by airing on the digital platform. Reports also revealed that as the show is not performing well in terms of TRP, the channel has decided to take the show on the digital platform.

The report also suggests that the last episode will be featured on March 13 on Television and post to that, it will continue digitally. Apart from Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang, the show also features Ashish Chowdhry in leads.

On the work front, Jennifer Winget also did her digital debut with her web-series Code M with costars Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor and showcased her new side to her fans. Moreover, the hottie has also appeared in Tv shows like Bepannaah, Saraswatichandra, Teri Meri Love Stories and Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala.

