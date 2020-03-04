Beyhadh 2: Reports related to Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang’s show, going to stream only on OTT platform holds no truth- according to an official statement released by the channel. Due to Jennifer Winget's hike demand, Beyhadh 2 show maker and channel reconsidered their decision.

Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang’s much-loved show, Beyhadh 2 is fetching immense popularity, but not for its plot but for the speculation that show to stream on digital space. In the latest development, an official statement has been released by the channel, which reads– rumours about the show going off-air, and will stream only on OTT platform SonyLIV holds on truth! Beyhadh 2 is a finite story and will definitely meet to its culmination which will be logical too. The statement also added Beyhadh 2 will not go off – air immediately.

With that, the show makers and channel team do have a plan to take the show digitally, but due to Jennifer Winget’s demand for a hike, the channel and show makers reconsidered their decision. Meanwhile, talking about the current scenario of the show, high octane drama has been displayed in it, as Maya conspired against Diya, and chucked her out from the house, by gaining the trust of the housemates and that Diya is mentally stable, and sent her to a mental asylum.

Whereas, her next target will be Antara, as she was also indulged in MJ’s evil game. No doubt the show is intriguing and fast space, as each character has its own USP to entertainment the viewers, by adding the right amount of thrill to the show. Earlier this week, #Beyhadh2ShouldStay was trending on Twitter, as the fans were disappointed with the rumours cornering around.

