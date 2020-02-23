Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget as Maya will make you fall in love for her over and over again, as she looks beautiful yet bold at the same time. With season 2 seems like she is all set to mark another hit in her serial list.

Beyhadh 2: India’s most-watched show, Beyhadh is back with another eye-grabbing plot where Jennifer Winget is winning millions of hearts as Maya, the bold and beautiful avatar of hers is very much liked by all. Currently, the show is gaining the highest TRP for its high voltage drama as MJ is planning an evil game against Maya and tried to hurt Rudra, so Maya gave a befitting reply to MJ and hold his neck and warned him to stay away from her husband.

However, Jennifer is doing justice to her character as she has to play a lovable and fearless role in Beyhadh 2. Earlier season of Beyhadh was also a big hit and now it seems like Winget is all set to mark another hit serial in her career. Talking about Maya’s character, in the earlier season she was looking for love while in season 2 she has hatred in her mind and wants to take revenge from MJ. No doubt the plot is intriguing and even the on TV lovers are glued to this show.

Meanwhile, Jennifer as a versatile actor is marking her acting mettle in the TV industry, as her earlier experience in the industry is helping her to reached lout towards her goals, serial like Teri Meri Love Stories, Saraswatichandra, Bepannaah, Sangam, and Kahin To Hoga brought massive love to her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla speaks about his relationship with his wife Monica Vadera, says she is the one for him

Beyhadh 2 video:

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Shocked by Kairav’s behaviour, Kartik decides to support Naira in her fight against Luv and Kush

Beyhadh 2 video:

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss ex-contestant VJ Andy bashes makers of Shehnaaz Gill’s show, says it has a confusing concept

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App