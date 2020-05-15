Beyhadh 2: Television actor Kushal Tandon opens up about being offered season 2, says he rejected because he didn't like the concept.

Beyhadh 2: This won’t be wrong to say that Beyhadh 2 met with all the expectations of the audience. Featuring Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang, the show performed quite well in terms of TRP and also impressed fans with its interesting storyline. Recently, there were reports of the show going off-air due to the pandemic. Reports suggest that the channel has decided to put an abrupt ending leaving its fans disheartened. No doubt, Maya’s romance with Rudra and plan to take revenge from MJ well entertained the fans but, unfortunately, the show will not return back to the TV screens.

Talking about the first season which aired in 2016, it was all different as Maya had a different plan featuring different characters. Jennifer Winget romanced Kushal Tandon and the fresh duo was quite loved by the fans with Aneri Vajani in leads. Recently, Kushal Tandon aka Arjun Sharma opened up about being offered Beyhadh 2. While interacting with a media portal, Arjun revealed that he was offered season 2 but he rejected the show as he didn’t like the concept as much as the first.

He also revealed that during that time, he was also busy with some more lined up projects. He added that even during Beyhadh 2, he used to receive messages from his fans that they miss him on the show. He added that currently, the first season is airing in Spain. On being asked whether he is watching season 2, he denied saying that he hasn’t watched the show yet.

On the work front, Kushal Tandon did his acting debut by appearing in Ek Hazaaron Mei Meri Behna Hai. Post to which, he also appeared in Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Fear Factor, and Hum I am Because of Us.

