Beyhadh 2: Maya has successfully entered MJ's house and is planning to destroy MJ and his family. In the process, Maya's next move will be to separate MJ and Rudra. Read more here:

Beyhadh 2: Sony’s popular Television serial, Beyhadh 2 has got some unexpected twists and turns as Maya is planning her best move to create a rift between MJ and Rudra. As Maya can be seen madly in love with Rudra, MJ has major issues with the latter’s love interest over Maya. While Maya wants to take revenge with MJ for her past, MJ wants to stop her and give her the same pain as he did earlier.

After shocking the entire MJ family by marrying Rudra, Maya started off her game inside the house and in front of MJ’s eyes. In the latest episode, it was shown how Maya and Rudra’s love intimacy increases with each passing day but Maya’s mad love might become negative for herself.

Rudra is MJ’s son but his insecurity with Rudra and Maya’s intimacy is somewhat justified as Maya is plotting to destroy him. We also saw in the previous episodes that how aggressively Maya warns MJ in order to stop him to hurt Rudra.

Have a look at Beyhadh 2 title song:

However, Maya’s love for Rudra has crossed all the limits and her will to destroy MJ and his family is also stronger than before. The rat and mouse chase between MJ and Maya have become quite interesting and entertaining.

As the lady has got a place inside MJ’s house, she has started playing her smart moves to avenge the wrongs done to her. Maya is now planning to slowly attack the people associated with MJ in order to make him weak. She is now playing smart to create a rift between MJ and Rudra for her next move.

